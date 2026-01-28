Left Menu

Delhi Court Reviews Bail Applications in Riots Conspiracy Case

Delhi Police presented reasonable grounds in court suggesting prima facie accusations in the Delhi riots conspiracy case against Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former MLA Tahir Hussain. Charged under UAPA, their bail applications were scrutinized, following recent Supreme Court decisions on related cases.

The Delhi Police informed a local court of reasonable grounds supporting the prima facie accusations against Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former MLA Tahir Hussain in a Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The accused, charged under UAPA for their alleged involvement in the 2020 riots, are seeking bail following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to five others involved in the same case. They contend the charges are similar, warranting parity in bail decisions.

The Special Public Prosecutor opposed the bail, citing the seriousness of the accusations and connections to main conspirators. The court is expected to deliver its decision on the bail applications on Thursday.

