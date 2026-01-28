Delhi Court Reviews Bail Applications in Riots Conspiracy Case

The Delhi Police informed a local court of reasonable grounds supporting the prima facie accusations against Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former MLA Tahir Hussain in a Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The accused, charged under UAPA for their alleged involvement in the 2020 riots, are seeking bail following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to five others involved in the same case. They contend the charges are similar, warranting parity in bail decisions.

The Special Public Prosecutor opposed the bail, citing the seriousness of the accusations and connections to main conspirators. The court is expected to deliver its decision on the bail applications on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)