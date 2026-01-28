FBI Raids Fulton County Election Office in 2020 Election Probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has executed a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia due to matters related to the 2020 election, according to law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

As reported by Fox News, FBI agents entered the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, a newly established facility in 2023, as part of their ongoing investigations. The investigation focuses on the 2020 election in which Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The operation sheds light on the continuing scrutiny surrounding the highly contested 2020 election. This latest development in Georgia underscores the prolonged investigation's national implications and the FBI's active role in examining electoral issues.

