FBI Raids Fulton County Election Office in 2020 Election Probe
The FBI has executed a search warrant at the Fulton County election office in Georgia as part of an investigation related to the 2020 election. The office was recently relocated to a new facility opened in 2023. The probe concerns the election where Trump lost to Biden.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has executed a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia due to matters related to the 2020 election, according to law enforcement officials on Wednesday.
As reported by Fox News, FBI agents entered the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, a newly established facility in 2023, as part of their ongoing investigations. The investigation focuses on the 2020 election in which Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
The operation sheds light on the continuing scrutiny surrounding the highly contested 2020 election. This latest development in Georgia underscores the prolonged investigation's national implications and the FBI's active role in examining electoral issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
