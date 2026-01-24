Controversy in Khargone: Statue Scandal Leads to Suspension

In a shocking revelation, two officials from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone have faced suspension due to mismanagement in the installation of a statue honoring revolutionary tribal leader Tantya Mama. The government action came after accusations arose over a monetary discrepancy in the statue's construction materials.

Originally designed to be a grand bronze tribute to Tantya Mama, the installed statue, worth significantly less, was found to be made of fibreglass. This discrepancy sparked protests from BJP corporators, leading them to demand a thorough investigation and legal action against the contractor involved.

Amidst the controversy, the Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development Department has taken steps to rectify the situation by suspending the involved officials and initiating a new e-tender for a proper metal statue, aiming for completion within 45 days.

