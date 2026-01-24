Controversy in Khargone: Statue Scandal Leads to Suspension
Two government officials in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, have been suspended over irregularities in the installation of a statue of tribal leader Tantya Mama. Allegations state that funds intended for a bronze statue were misappropriated, resulting in a cheaper fibreglass one being installed. A new tender has been initiated for a replacement.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking revelation, two officials from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone have faced suspension due to mismanagement in the installation of a statue honoring revolutionary tribal leader Tantya Mama. The government action came after accusations arose over a monetary discrepancy in the statue's construction materials.
Originally designed to be a grand bronze tribute to Tantya Mama, the installed statue, worth significantly less, was found to be made of fibreglass. This discrepancy sparked protests from BJP corporators, leading them to demand a thorough investigation and legal action against the contractor involved.
Amidst the controversy, the Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development Department has taken steps to rectify the situation by suspending the involved officials and initiating a new e-tender for a proper metal statue, aiming for completion within 45 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Duty Suspension: Minimal Impact on India's Exports
EU Proposes Continued Suspension of $109 Billion Trade Retaliation Against the U.S.
Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged SCCL Tender Irregularities
Rajasthan BJP Alleges Exam Irregularities in Congress Regime
France Backs Suspension of EU-US Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions