Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Award Excellence Medals to Police Officers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will honor 43 police officers and a special branch assistant for their excellence in intelligence and special operations. The awards, including a gold medal and cash prize, will be presented during the 2026 Republic Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:45 IST
Tamil Nadu to Award Excellence Medals to Police Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will recognize 43 police officers and a special branch assistant for outstanding performance in intelligence and special operations, the government announced on Sunday.

The annual 'Medal for Excellence in Intelligence and Excellence in Special Operations' was introduced to motivate police personnel and will be awarded during the Republic Day celebrations each year. This year's awards will coincide with the 2026 event.

Recipients of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Medal will receive a 10 gm gold medal and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The awards will be presented by the Chief Minister at a future ceremony, according to an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026