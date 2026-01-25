Tamil Nadu to Award Excellence Medals to Police Officers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will honor 43 police officers and a special branch assistant for their excellence in intelligence and special operations. The awards, including a gold medal and cash prize, will be presented during the 2026 Republic Day celebrations.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will recognize 43 police officers and a special branch assistant for outstanding performance in intelligence and special operations, the government announced on Sunday.
The annual 'Medal for Excellence in Intelligence and Excellence in Special Operations' was introduced to motivate police personnel and will be awarded during the Republic Day celebrations each year. This year's awards will coincide with the 2026 event.
Recipients of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Medal will receive a 10 gm gold medal and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The awards will be presented by the Chief Minister at a future ceremony, according to an official release.
