Sicilian Landslide Sparks Political Debate and Emergency Measures

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has inspected a disaster-stricken southern Sicilian town in the aftermath of a devastating landslide, which prompted the evacuation of over 1,500 residents. The landslide, caused by heavy rains from a cyclone, extends 4 kilometers, severely affecting the area and forcing authorities to designate a significant part of Niscemi as a 'no go zone.'

The federal government has declared a state of emergency across several southern regions, earmarking an initial 100 million euros for relief. However, Sicilian officials have projected the damages at an estimated 2 billion euros. Local geologists cite the region's sandy, clay-rich terrain as particularly vulnerable to landslides, which worsened with the latest cyclone.

The disaster has reignited political debates about construction policies in landslide-prone areas. Regional President Renato Schifani emphasized immediate relief efforts as a priority, while opposition leader Elly Schlein suggested reallocating funds from a contentious mainland bridge project to address the emergency needs of affected areas.