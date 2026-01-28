Sicilian Landslide Sparks Political Debate and Emergency Measures
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited a Sicilian town hit by a landslide triggered by a cyclone, affecting homes and evacuating 1,500 people. The federal government declared a state of emergency, allocating 100 million euros, while regional officials estimate damages at 2 billion euros. Political debate ensues over prevention and relief efforts.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has inspected a disaster-stricken southern Sicilian town in the aftermath of a devastating landslide, which prompted the evacuation of over 1,500 residents. The landslide, caused by heavy rains from a cyclone, extends 4 kilometers, severely affecting the area and forcing authorities to designate a significant part of Niscemi as a 'no go zone.'
The federal government has declared a state of emergency across several southern regions, earmarking an initial 100 million euros for relief. However, Sicilian officials have projected the damages at an estimated 2 billion euros. Local geologists cite the region's sandy, clay-rich terrain as particularly vulnerable to landslides, which worsened with the latest cyclone.
The disaster has reignited political debates about construction policies in landslide-prone areas. Regional President Renato Schifani emphasized immediate relief efforts as a priority, while opposition leader Elly Schlein suggested reallocating funds from a contentious mainland bridge project to address the emergency needs of affected areas.
ALSO READ
Italy Unveils Robust Security Plan for Winter Olympics Amid 'ICE OUT' Controversy
Italy's Cyber Shield: Defending the Winter Olympics from High-Tech Threats
Olympic Tensions Rise Over ICE Presence in Italy
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Italy Protests Israeli Soldier's Actions
Controversy Erupts Over ICE Presence at Italy's Winter Games