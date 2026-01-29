FBI Sweep: Unraveling 2020 Election Records in Fulton

The FBI has served a search warrant at Fulton County's election office near Atlanta, seeking documents related to the 2020 election. A county spokesperson, Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, has confirmed the search but refrained from giving more details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

An FBI representative has also verified the search but withheld further information. This action mirrors a broader initiative by the FBI to address political concerns highlighted by former President Donald Trump, which has led to inquiries into perceived opponents of the Republican leader.

Under the guidance of Director Kash Patel, the FBI is acting swiftly to delve into matters stemming from the previous administration, working in tandem with the Justice Department to pursue investigations linked to these political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)