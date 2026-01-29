Chilling Case Unfolds: Grisly Murder and Assault in Tamil Nadu

In a harrowing development, police have arrested three individuals connected to the brutal murder of a migrant worker, his wife, and their young child in Tamil Nadu, as per reports on Thursday. The gruesome crime, marked by sexual assault and double murder, has gripped the state in shock.

Investigations began after a body was found inside a gunny bag on January 26. The deceased, identified as Gaurav Kumar, his wife Minukumari, and their toddler son originated from Bihar. Gaurav, formerly a security guard, came to Taramani in search of employment. A group of men, allegedly under the influence, attempted to assault Minukumari, leading to a violent altercation and subsequent murders.

The incident has sparked a political storm; opposition leaders have criticized the ruling party over inadequate law enforcement. Authorities continue their efforts to locate Minukumari's body. Party leaders and Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition have called for justice, ensuring the perpetrators face severe consequences.

