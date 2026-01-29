Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Major Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police, in coordination with BSF, foiled a significant cross-border smuggling attempt in Fazilka district. A large cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics was recovered. Pakistan-based smugglers exploited foggy night conditions, but vigilant BSF troops prevented the breach, leading to a successful joint operation.

In a significant operation, Punjab Police, working alongside the Border Security Force (BSF), successfully thwarted a cross-border smuggling attempt in the Fazilka district. This coordinated effort resulted in the recovery of a large arsenal and a substantial quantity of narcotics.

The operation unfolded near Teja Rahela village, where BSF troops reportedly opened fire on Pakistan-based smugglers. These individuals attempted to exploit foggy night conditions to push heroin, arms, and ammunition into Indian territory. Thanks to the BSF's vigilance, the breach was prevented.

A subsequent joint search operation led to the discovery of a Ghaffar security pistol, 20 additional pistols, 39 magazines, 310 bullets, and 2.160 kg of heroin, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The swift response from the security forces highlights the ongoing challenges of cross-border trafficking.

