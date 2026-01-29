Punjab Police Thwart Major Smuggling Operation

In a significant operation, Punjab Police, working alongside the Border Security Force (BSF), successfully thwarted a cross-border smuggling attempt in the Fazilka district. This coordinated effort resulted in the recovery of a large arsenal and a substantial quantity of narcotics.

The operation unfolded near Teja Rahela village, where BSF troops reportedly opened fire on Pakistan-based smugglers. These individuals attempted to exploit foggy night conditions to push heroin, arms, and ammunition into Indian territory. Thanks to the BSF's vigilance, the breach was prevented.

A subsequent joint search operation led to the discovery of a Ghaffar security pistol, 20 additional pistols, 39 magazines, 310 bullets, and 2.160 kg of heroin, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The swift response from the security forces highlights the ongoing challenges of cross-border trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)