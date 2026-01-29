SA Issues Record 4 Million Smart IDs in 2025, Accelerates Digital Access

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has delivered a historic breakthrough in public service delivery, issuing 4,002,964 smart ID cards in the 2025 calendar year—the highest number ever achieved in a single year.

The milestone marks a 17% increase over the 3,427,468 smart IDs issued in 2024, which itself had set a new record. The 2025 figure is also around 1.3 million higher than the total smart IDs issued in each of 2023 and 2022, underscoring a sustained acceleration in delivery.

Digital transformation delivers scale and inclusion

The record performance reflects DHA’s vision of “Home Affairs @ home”, driven by technology upgrades and operational efficiencies across the Department of Home Affairs and the Government Printing Works (GPW), which produces the smart IDs.

A key enabler has been the department’s investment in repairing and stabilising the Online Verification Service (OVS)—previously underfunded and misused by some external users. The overhaul has significantly improved uptime and performance of the population register at Home Affairs offices, directly translating into faster processing and higher volumes of smart ID issuance.

Security, access and economic participation

Welcoming the achievement, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the milestone demonstrates how digital reform is expanding access at an unprecedented scale.

“Delivering over four million smart IDs in a calendar year for the first time shows how digital transformation is driving inclusion. Smart IDs are far more secure than the fraud-prone green barcoded ID book. In 2025 alone, over four million more people gained the ability to securely open bank accounts, access employment, and receive social grants.”

The smart ID is a cornerstone of the department’s Medium-Term Development Plan, aimed at phasing out the green barcoded ID book, which officials estimate is up to 500% more vulnerable to fraud than the smart ID.

Next phase: banking partnerships

To further expand access, DHA is in the final phase of preparations for a new digital partnership with South Africa’s banking sector. The initiative will allow citizens to apply for and collect smart IDs at hundreds of additional bank branches nationwide, bringing services closer to communities and easing pressure on Home Affairs offices.

Call to action: go digital early

The department has encouraged citizens—especially those still using green barcoded ID books—to transition early to smart IDs, while inviting banks and technology partners to support the next phase of digital rollout. Early adoption, officials say, will be critical to strengthening identity security, reducing fraud, and unlocking inclusive economic participation.