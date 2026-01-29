Left Menu

Assam CM Stirs Controversy with 'Miyas' Remarks Amid Electoral Roll Revision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his controversial remarks on 'Miyas', illegal Bangladeshi Muslims, citing the Supreme Court's warning on demographic shifts in Assam. He claimed opposition criticism overlooks the 'demographic invasion' threat. The electoral roll revision exercise, criticized by opposition, targets these 'illegal' voters.

Updated: 29-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:17 IST
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has stirred controversy by defending his contentious remarks about the 'Miya' community amid the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state. He urged critics to consider the Supreme Court's past warning of a 'silent and invidious demographic invasion' in Assam.

Sarma asserted that his comments reflect a reality acknowledged by the country's highest court, emphasizing that their words highlighted the potential loss of strategically vital regions to illegal migrants. He refutes claims of communalism, asserting the government's commitment to safeguard Assam's identity and security.

The opposition accuses the state government of using the electoral roll revision to target religious minorities. However, Sarma maintains that Assamese citizens face no issues, while 'Miya' individuals experience hardships. This revision, a Supreme Court-supervised effort, aims to create an accurate electoral roll by verifying citizenship across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

