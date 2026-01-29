High-Stakes Court Battles Unfold at Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Thursday handled significant cases, including a lawsuit challenging a family trust by Sunjay Kapur's mother, proceedings in a sexual harassment case against ex-MP Brij Bhushan, and a defamation suit by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Shah Rukh Khan's production company.
The Delhi High Court was abuzz with crucial legal battles on Thursday, showcasing three key cases. A notable lawsuit was initiated by the mother of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, challenging the legitimacy of a family trust involving his widow, Priya Kapur.
Simultaneously, the court clarified there is no suspension on the trial court proceedings concerning the sexual harassment allegations by several women wrestlers against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
In another high-profile case, the court declared its lack of territorial jurisdiction over IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' a series linked to Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
