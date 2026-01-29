Left Menu

V K Saxena Acquitted in 25-Year-Old Defamation Case

A court acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar, citing insufficient evidence. The legal battle, initiated in 2000, involved allegations related to the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'. Saxena had also filed defamation charges against Patkar in 2001.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:40 IST
V K Saxena Acquitted in 25-Year-Old Defamation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal verdict, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena was acquitted by a court in a defamation case that has spanned 25 years. The case, initiated by activist Medha Patkar, was dismissed as the court found the evidence insufficient to support the charges against Saxena.

The ruling was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma, who noted that Patkar's attempt to examine additional witnesses in March 2025 seemed more like a strategy to delay proceedings rather than a necessity. This decision marks the end of a legal battle that started in 2000.

The initial lawsuit was filed after Saxena published advertisements against Patkar and her movement, 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'. Saxena, then the head of 'Council for Civil Liberties', had also lodged defamation suits against Patkar in 2001 over derogatory remarks she made on television and in a press statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026