Turkey says it closely reviewing integration deal between Syrian government, Kurds 

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:12 IST
Turkey is ‌closely reviewing an integration agreement reached ⁠between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces, Foreign ​Minister Hakan Fidan said ‍on Friday.

"We are closely examining the integration agreement; ⁠genuine integration ‌is ⁠in Syria's interest, and ‍the parties are already aware ​of its conditions," Fidan ⁠told reporters in ⁠Istanbul at a press conference with his ⁠Iranian counterpart.

