Turkey says it closely reviewing integration deal between Syrian government, Kurds
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:12 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is closely reviewing an integration agreement reached between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.
"We are closely examining the integration agreement; genuine integration is in Syria's interest, and the parties are already aware of its conditions," Fidan told reporters in Istanbul at a press conference with his Iranian counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â Iranian
- Syrian
- Kurdish
- Turkey
- Syria
- Hakan Fidan
- Fidan
- â Istanbul
ALSO READ
France will back implementation of ceasefire deal in Syria, says Macron
Turkey will keep speaking to US on Iran after Witkoff talks, minister says
Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
UPDATE 3-Syrian government, Kurds agree integration deal, US hails 'historic milestone'
Kurdish-led force, Syrian government reach new agreement to stabilise ceasefire