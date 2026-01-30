Turkey says it closely reviewing integration deal between Syrian government, Kurds 

Turkey is ‌closely reviewing an integration agreement reached ⁠between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces, Foreign ​Minister Hakan Fidan said ‍on Friday.

"We are closely examining the integration agreement; ⁠genuine integration ‌is ⁠in Syria's interest, and ‍the parties are already aware ​of its conditions," Fidan ⁠told reporters in ⁠Istanbul at a press conference with his ⁠Iranian counterpart.

