Ahilyanagar collectorate receives bomb threat mail; nothing suspicious found after checks, say cops

The office of the Ahilyanagar collector on Friday received a bomb threat mail, though a thorough check found nothing suspicious, a police official said. The email, sent to the official ID of the collectorate, said the complex would be blown up with a bomb, he added. ''The BDDS and Anti Terrorist Cell (ATC) reached the collector's office and conducted a thorough search. Nothing suspicious was found. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' the Tophkhana police station official said.

