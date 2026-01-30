Ahilyanagar collectorate receives bomb threat mail; nothing suspicious found after checks, say cops
The office of the Ahilyanagar collector on Friday received a bomb threat mail, though a thorough check found nothing suspicious, a police official said. The email, sent to the official ID of the collectorate, said the complex would be blown up with a bomb, he added.
The office of the Ahilyanagar collector on Friday received a bomb threat mail, though a thorough check found nothing suspicious, a police official said. The email, sent to the official ID of the collectorate, said the complex would be blown up with a bomb, he added. ''The BDDS and Anti Terrorist Cell (ATC) reached the collector's office and conducted a thorough search. Nothing suspicious was found. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' the Tophkhana police station official said.
