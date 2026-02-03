Left Menu

Tragedy in Raisen: Murder and Mystery Unfold in Madhya Pradesh

In Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, a 20-year-old woman was killed after resisting rape. The suspect, Prakash Singh Bhilada, was later found dead under suspicious circumstances. Police have detained five individuals and heightened security due to rising tensions in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling crime unfolded in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, where a young woman was allegedly murdered after resisting a rape attempt, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident transpired on Monday in Bhartipur village, within Sultanpur police station limits, 40 km from the district headquarters. When the woman was on her way to deliver food to her father, she was allegedly attacked by Prakash Singh Bhilada.

The gruesome event has incited anger among the villagers. As police intensified their search, the suspect's body was discovered near the Ghoghra river. Five have been detained amid mounting tension, prompting increased security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

