Tragedy in Raisen: Murder and Mystery Unfold in Madhya Pradesh

A chilling crime unfolded in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, where a young woman was allegedly murdered after resisting a rape attempt, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident transpired on Monday in Bhartipur village, within Sultanpur police station limits, 40 km from the district headquarters. When the woman was on her way to deliver food to her father, she was allegedly attacked by Prakash Singh Bhilada.

The gruesome event has incited anger among the villagers. As police intensified their search, the suspect's body was discovered near the Ghoghra river. Five have been detained amid mounting tension, prompting increased security measures.

