Government's Landmark Sale: Rs 2,930 Crore Ambit of Enemy Properties

The Indian government has successfully sold movable and immovable enemy properties worth Rs 2,930 crore, a matter which was highlighted in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. These assets once belonged to individuals who migrated to Pakistan and China, primarily between the years 1947 and 1962, and are classified as enemy property.

During a written response, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, detailed the government's efforts under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, to dispose of and monetise these properties. As of January 28, 2026, the government has sold significant enemy property holdings, emphasizing its commitment to the act's provisions.

To expedite the sales, district magistrates have been designated as ex-officio deputy custodians. Additionally, changes have been made to encourage bidders in the auction process, including a reduction in the pre-bid earnest money deposit and an extension of the payment period. Valuation procedures are strictly overseen by a district magistrate-led committee and the CEPI, which advises on the disposal to the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)