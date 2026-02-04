Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Iran Face Off Over Nuclear Talks

The U.S. and Iran are set to meet in Oman for crucial talks focusing solely on Iran's nuclear program, after Tehran demanded a change of venue to avoid addressing other contentious issues. The shift in location follows an increase in U.S. military presence in the region, enhancing concerns about possible confrontation.

Washington seeks to broaden the discussion to include Iran's ballistic missile program and its regional activities, which Iran has robustly rejected. Iran maintains that its missile program is off-limits for negotiations, emphasizing it as a red line. Oil prices have surged amid mounting military tensions and recent drone and tanker incidents in strategic waterways.

Iran is wary of U.S. military actions destabilizing its leadership amidst public discontent. Efforts are focused on diplomatic solutions while managing a precarious atmosphere. Both nations remain firm in their demands, with Iran rejecting U.S. calls for zero uranium enrichment and compliance with ballistic missile regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)