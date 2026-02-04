Communal Clash Erupts After Drunken Brawl in Odisha

A communal clash erupted in Odisha's Gajapati district following a drunken brawl in Chandipur village, according to local police officials. The altercation, which occurred on Monday evening, injured ten individuals and led to significant tensions within the community.

Authorities have arrested eight individuals captured on CCTV participating in the clash and detained four more suspects involved in the initial brawl. Attempting to trace their locations through mobile towers, police warned more arrests could follow.

Local police have taken steps to prevent further disturbances, deploying two platoons of armed personnel to maintain peace. Community leaders are actively working to restore harmony as investigations continue. Two separate FIRs have been filed in relation to the violent incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)