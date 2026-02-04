Tragic Stabbing Incident Shakes Leicester Community
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing near De Montfort University in Leicester led to the death of another man in his 20s. Police urge against speculation as investigations continue.
British police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man following a fatal stabbing incident on Tuesday night in Leicester. Another man, aged in his 20s, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.
Contrary to swirling rumors, Leicestershire Police clarified there wasn't a "mass stabbing" situation, stressing that speculations can hinder their ongoing investigation. De Montfort University previously acknowledged a "very serious incident" occurred near its campus.
Officers secured the university area as part of their probe. Government Minister Liz Kendall, who represents a Leicester constituency, advised against conjectures during the sensitive investigation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
