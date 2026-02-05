Left Menu

Belgian Government Eyes Longer Lifespan for Nuclear Reactors

Belgium is considering extending the operation of its Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear reactors beyond the current deal, potentially up to 20 more years. Talks have resumed between the Belgian government and the French utility company, Engie, as they explore this possibility and other reactor extensions.

Brussels | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:21 IST
Negotiations between the Belgian government and French utility firm Engie have restarted, as reported by Belgian newspaper L'Echo. The discussions aim to explore the possibility of further extending the operational period of Belgium's nuclear reactors, which supply a significant portion of the nation's nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever recently convened an initial meeting, and Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet is set to have further discussions with Engie executives. The focal point of these talks is determining whether the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 reactors can be granted extensions up to 20 years and whether other reactors could also see prolonged operation.

The Doel and Tihange reactors, which began operations in 1985, are crucial to Belgium's energy infrastructure, contributing 35% to the country's nuclear power capacity. As these extensions are evaluated, input from Engie and the government will be closely scrutinized to ensure the nation's energy security.

