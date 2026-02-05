Diplomatic Tides: Indian Coast Guard Denies Assault on Sri Lankan Fishermen

The Indian High Commission firmly denied allegations that the Indian Coast Guard attacked Sri Lankan fishermen on January 29, 2026. These claims emerged from media reports, prompting the High Commission to issue a statement clarifying the Indian stand.

According to the High Commission, no personnel from the Indian Navy or Coast Guard were involved in such an incident, emphasizing that India consistently advocates for a humanitarian approach to issues involving fishermen. The statement underlined that force should not be employed.

A protest against this alleged attack is being prepared by Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekeran, who informed the Indian government of these concerns. The Sri Lankan Navy stepped in to assist the injured fishermen, with claims that part of the alleged incident occurred within Sri Lankan waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)