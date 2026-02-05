Quick Response Contained Andheri East Fire

A fire broke out in a shop located near a residential building in Mumbai's Andheri East area on Thursday, officials reported. Fortunately, no injuries occurred in the blaze, which ignited around 11.40 am in the vicinity of Aghadi Nagar Colony near Ambika Towers.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade dispatched fire engines and other vehicles to the scene promptly. Thanks to their swift action, the fire was contained and extinguished within 45 minutes, minimizing potential harm to the surrounding area.

The incident resulted in damage to the shop's contents and a car parked nearby. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)