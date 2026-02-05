Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Explosion at Illegal Rat-Hole Mine in Meghalaya

A devastating explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, India, resulted in at least 16 fatalities and several injuries. Rescue efforts are challenged by the mine's remote location, and inquiries have been ordered to ensure accountability. The incident echoes past tragedies linked to banned rat-hole mining practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, at least 16 people have lost their lives following a catastrophic explosion at an unauthorized coal mine in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya. Officials fear more individuals remain trapped. The blast, occurring in an infamous 'rat-hole' mine known for its narrow passages, transpired in the East Jaintia Hills district around 10 a.m. local time.

Despite the ban on rat-hole mining introduced in 2014 due to its perilous nature and environmental consequences, illegal operations persist, as evident in this recent catastrophe. Paramilitary units and local police have deployed to the scene, but rescue operations are stalled due to inadequate equipment and the mine's secluded, hard-to-reach location, according to district deputy commissioner Manish Kumar.

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has demanded a thorough investigation into the case to pinpoint accountability and ensure stringent legal action against perpetrators. The federal government records show that since 2012, 63 individuals have succumbed to similar accidents in the northeastern regions of Assam and Meghalaya, highlighting the urgent need to address illegal mining practices.

