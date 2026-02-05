Councillor's Husband in Hot Water: Allegations of Misconduct and Misuse of Power

The Gurugram Police have initiated legal action against two individuals accused of misconduct towards municipal sanitation workers. The incident unfolded in Laxman Vihar Phase-2, where Prashant Bhardwaj, husband of a local councillor, allegedly forced workers to address a contractor's responsibility.

Reports assert that Bhardwaj used casteist language, escalating tensions within the community. In response, municipal workers have rallied, demanding accountability and Bhardwaj's arrest. This situation highlights broader issues regarding worker treatment and municipal operations.

Bhardwaj, however, disputes the allegations, claiming the case was hastily filed without proper investigation. He suggests that the charges are an attempt to sabotage his reputation amidst existing development disputes in his ward. Police continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)