Councillor's Husband in Hot Water: Allegations of Misconduct and Misuse of Power

Gurugram Police have charged two individuals for allegedly mistreating municipal sanitation workers. The accused, including Ward-33 councillor's husband Prashant Bhardwaj, reportedly abused the workers and used casteist slurs over a contractor-related dispute. Bhardwaj claims the charges are politically motivated due to ongoing ward issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police have initiated legal action against two individuals accused of misconduct towards municipal sanitation workers. The incident unfolded in Laxman Vihar Phase-2, where Prashant Bhardwaj, husband of a local councillor, allegedly forced workers to address a contractor's responsibility.

Reports assert that Bhardwaj used casteist language, escalating tensions within the community. In response, municipal workers have rallied, demanding accountability and Bhardwaj's arrest. This situation highlights broader issues regarding worker treatment and municipal operations.

Bhardwaj, however, disputes the allegations, claiming the case was hastily filed without proper investigation. He suggests that the charges are an attempt to sabotage his reputation amidst existing development disputes in his ward. Police continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

