Delhi Government's Commitment to Sanitation Workers' Welfare
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, assures sanitation workers of practical steps to address their concerns, including recruitment, regularisation, and workplace safety. In a meeting, union representatives highlighted wage issues and demanded better healthcare and permanent employment for a dignified working environment.
- Country:
- India
Delhi government is taking decisive action to address sanitation workers' concerns, as emphasized by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During a meeting with union representatives, Gupta directed relevant departments to review and act on all issues raised.
The sanitation workers' union flagged several demands, including recruitment, regularisation, and better working conditions. The representatives also expressed concerns over wages and workplace safety, urging the government to take swift action.
The union pushed for improvements such as better healthcare facilities, permanent employment, and a conducive environment reflecting the dignity of their work. Gupta assured them of her administration's commitment to taking pragmatic steps to improve their conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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