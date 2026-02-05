Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Against Russia: Future Hinges on Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that further sanctions against Russia depend on ongoing talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine war. In discussions with Russian officials and U.S. representatives, Bessent highlighted existing U.S. sanctions as key to bringing Russia to the negotiation table.

U.S. Sanctions Against Russia: Future Hinges on Ukraine Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday that the future of U.S. sanctions against Russia will be contingent upon ongoing peace talks to end the Ukraine conflict, which has persisted for nearly four years.

While speaking in Miami on January 31, during discussions with Russian officials, President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Bessent emphasized that the Trump administration's current sanctions, particularly those targeting Russian oil companies like Rosneft and Lukoil, have been instrumental in bringing Russia to the negotiation table.

Bessent signaled that further actions, including potential sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, are under consideration pending the outcome of these crucial peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

