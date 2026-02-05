Rajasthan Opposition Criticizes Budget Execution and Government Irregularities

In a sharp critique of the Rajasthan government, Tikaram Jully, the Leader of the Opposition, slammed the administration for executing just 27% of the budget announcements made over the past two years. Speaking during the governor's address discussion, Jully accused the state government of manipulating data and warned the BJP against perceiving themselves as proprietors of public power.

Jully highlighted grievances in agriculture, questioning the lack of payments to farmers for bajra at the minimum support price and pointing to procurement mishandlings in mung beans and groundnuts. Additionally, he noted the cancellation of a tender meant for distributing scooters to 60,000 meritorious girls and flagged discrepancies in the school uniform scheme, which allegedly shortchanged students.

The opposition leader also criticized the government's failure to initiate new recruitment processes over a span of 26 months, and lamented the lack of recruitment notifications in the first 19 months of their tenure. On a national level, Jully challenged the central government regarding the rupee's devaluation, questioning its commitment after earlier statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He concluded by accusing Chief Minister Bhajanlal of prioritizing image management over governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)