Tragedy Strikes in Devkaliya: Marital Discord Leads to Suspected Suicide

In a tragic incident in Devkaliya village, police discovered the body of 42-year-old Sandeep Kumar hanging at his home late Wednesday night. Kumar, who operated a private clinic, was reportedly facing severe mental stress due to ongoing marital disputes with his wife, Aarti Devi.

Sandeep's father, Surya Prakash, informed authorities on Thursday morning of the heartbreaking event, citing recurring domestic discord as a significant stressor for his son. The deceased's father highlighted that Aarti Devi had left Kumar several times prior, despite a court-mediated compromise earlier this year.

The local police, led by Station House Officer Ajay Prakash Tripathi, have launched an investigation into the matter. While the incident currently appears to be a suicide, further details are expected following the post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)