Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Devkaliya: Marital Discord Leads to Suspected Suicide

A 42-year-old man named Sandeep Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Devkaliya village, with family citing ongoing marital stress as a factor. Police are investigating the case as a suspected suicide, and a post-mortem has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Devkaliya: Marital Discord Leads to Suspected Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Devkaliya village, police discovered the body of 42-year-old Sandeep Kumar hanging at his home late Wednesday night. Kumar, who operated a private clinic, was reportedly facing severe mental stress due to ongoing marital disputes with his wife, Aarti Devi.

Sandeep's father, Surya Prakash, informed authorities on Thursday morning of the heartbreaking event, citing recurring domestic discord as a significant stressor for his son. The deceased's father highlighted that Aarti Devi had left Kumar several times prior, despite a court-mediated compromise earlier this year.

The local police, led by Station House Officer Ajay Prakash Tripathi, have launched an investigation into the matter. While the incident currently appears to be a suicide, further details are expected following the post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain
2
UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

 China
3
Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

 United Kingdom
4
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026