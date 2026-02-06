Left Menu

Thailand's Political Rollercoaster: Two Decades of Tumultuous Change

Over the past two decades, Thailand has faced a tumultuous political landscape marked by two coups, multiple street protests, and court rulings leading to the fall of numerous prime ministers. The ongoing power struggle between conservative, reformist, and populist factions has shaped the nation's political trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 05:32 IST
Thailand's political landscape over the past two decades has been turbulent, characterized by two military coups, waves of street protests, and judicial interventions that have toppled five prime ministers. This saga highlights the bitter power struggle among conservatives, reformists, and populist leaders in the Southeast Asian nation.

The roots of this unrest can be traced back to 2005, when populist Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra gained a second term amid growing support. However, allegations of corruption and power abuse emerged, leading to his ousting and subsequent political machinations involving his allies and opponents.

Ahead of upcoming elections set for February 2026, the political scene remains volatile, with recent events including the return and imprisonment of Thaksin, shifts in leadership, and consistent street protests signaling continued unrest in Thailand's political sphere.

