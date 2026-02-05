Tamil Nadu's Industrial Expansion: 15 New Projects with ₹34,237 Crore Investment

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet has approved an ambitious plan involving 15 industrial projects, projected to draw an investment of ₹34,237 crore. Announced by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa following the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the initiatives aim to catalyze significant economic growth and development in the region.

These projects are expected to generate employment for 55,000 individuals, marking a significant impact on the job market across the state. Strategic locations for the new industrial ventures include Chennai, Ranipet, and Thiruvallur districts, among others.

Among the approved proposals, an international footwear brand is slated to establish a presence, further diversifying Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape and reinforcing its status as an emerging hub for global industrial players.

