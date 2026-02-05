Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Industrial Expansion: 15 New Projects with ₹34,237 Crore Investment

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet has greenlit 15 industrial projects with a combined investment of ₹34,237 crore, promising to create 55,000 jobs. Key locations include Chennai, Ranipet, and Thiruvallur districts, and the move includes international brand expansions, as stated by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:32 IST
Tamil Nadu's Industrial Expansion: 15 New Projects with ₹34,237 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet has approved an ambitious plan involving 15 industrial projects, projected to draw an investment of ₹34,237 crore. Announced by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa following the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the initiatives aim to catalyze significant economic growth and development in the region.

These projects are expected to generate employment for 55,000 individuals, marking a significant impact on the job market across the state. Strategic locations for the new industrial ventures include Chennai, Ranipet, and Thiruvallur districts, among others.

Among the approved proposals, an international footwear brand is slated to establish a presence, further diversifying Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape and reinforcing its status as an emerging hub for global industrial players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments

South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments

 Global
2
Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

 Global
3
Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

 Global
4
Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026