Left Menu

Madras High Court Upholds Tax Penalty on TVK Chief Vijay

The Madras High Court dismissed a petition by Tamil film star Vijay challenging a Rs 1.50 crore penalty for alleged non-disclosure of additional income during the 2015-16 financial year. The court's decision upholds the income tax department's order, originally contested by Vijay in a 2022 petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:00 IST
Madras High Court Upholds Tax Penalty on TVK Chief Vijay
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday turned down a petition filed by TVK chief and popular Indian actor, Vijay, challenging an income tax department order. The order demands a payment of Rs 1.50 crore as a penalty for alleged non-disclosure of additional income during the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Vijay, a celebrated figure in Tamil cinema, contested the penalty with a petition submitted in 2022. His case reached a turning point last month when Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy reserved orders on the writ plea, ultimately deciding against the actor.

This ruling emphasizes the judiciary's stance on adherence to tax regulations, spotlighting Vijay's legal battle and its implications within the larger context of celebrity and financial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026