Madras High Court Upholds Tax Penalty on TVK Chief Vijay
The Madras High Court dismissed a petition by Tamil film star Vijay challenging a Rs 1.50 crore penalty for alleged non-disclosure of additional income during the 2015-16 financial year. The court's decision upholds the income tax department's order, originally contested by Vijay in a 2022 petition.
The Madras High Court on Friday turned down a petition filed by TVK chief and popular Indian actor, Vijay, challenging an income tax department order. The order demands a payment of Rs 1.50 crore as a penalty for alleged non-disclosure of additional income during the 2015-16 fiscal year.
Vijay, a celebrated figure in Tamil cinema, contested the penalty with a petition submitted in 2022. His case reached a turning point last month when Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy reserved orders on the writ plea, ultimately deciding against the actor.
This ruling emphasizes the judiciary's stance on adherence to tax regulations, spotlighting Vijay's legal battle and its implications within the larger context of celebrity and financial accountability.
