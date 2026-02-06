Tragic End: Ghaziabad Sisters' Death Sparks Probe into Online Gaming and Korean Culture Obsession
Three sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide, prompting an investigation into their possible engagement with task-based online gaming and intense attachment to Korean culture. Police are examining family dynamics and financial issues as part of the probe while the girls' father calls for a ban on such games.
- Country:
- India
The mysterious death by suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad has seen police investigating potential links to task-based online gaming and fascination with Korean culture. Authorities have procured the IMEI numbers of phones owned and later sold by the sisters to retrieve data and verify any connections with online gaming.
The tragic incident occurred after the sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, jumped from their residential tower. Officials have treated the case as suicide, scrutinizing claims regarding online games and examining family circumstances, including potential financial strains and property dealings.
Their father, Chetan Kumar, expressed concerns over the girls' obsession with Korean culture, which led to confiscating their phones. He urged the government to consider banning such online games. Preliminary inquiries highlighted both cultural influence and family discord as potential factors contributing to the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident in West Delhi Sparks Investigation
Puerto Rico Voting Machine Investigation: Allegations, Controversies, and Insights
Ex-Norwegian PM Thorbjoern Jagland Under Investigation for Corruption Ties to Epstein
Justice on Fast Track: SIT Concludes Murder Investigation in Three Days
Delhi Court Acquits Eight Amidst Investigation Misconduct