Tragic End: Ghaziabad Sisters' Death Sparks Probe into Online Gaming and Korean Culture Obsession

Three sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide, prompting an investigation into their possible engagement with task-based online gaming and intense attachment to Korean culture. Police are examining family dynamics and financial issues as part of the probe while the girls' father calls for a ban on such games.

Updated: 06-02-2026 13:50 IST
  • India

The mysterious death by suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad has seen police investigating potential links to task-based online gaming and fascination with Korean culture. Authorities have procured the IMEI numbers of phones owned and later sold by the sisters to retrieve data and verify any connections with online gaming.

The tragic incident occurred after the sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, jumped from their residential tower. Officials have treated the case as suicide, scrutinizing claims regarding online games and examining family circumstances, including potential financial strains and property dealings.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, expressed concerns over the girls' obsession with Korean culture, which led to confiscating their phones. He urged the government to consider banning such online games. Preliminary inquiries highlighted both cultural influence and family discord as potential factors contributing to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

