CBI Drops Murder Charges: A New Direction in Faizan's Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revised its chargesheet, dropping the murder charge against two Delhi Police constables tied to the death of 23-year-old Faizan, as seen in a viral video during the 2020 communal riots in Delhi.

Initially, the case was handed to the CBI in 2024 by the Delhi High Court, which ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team following a plea by Faizan's mother. The CBI has now charged Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav under IPC sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident from February 2020 reportedly involved Faizan and four other Muslim men being forced to sing the national anthem by police during riots that ensued due to a citizenship law dispute, leaving significant casualties. The court is reviewing the charges for further proceedings.

