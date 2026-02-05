Left Menu

CBI Drops Murder Charges: A New Direction in Faizan's Case

The CBI has removed murder charges against two Delhi Police constables in the case of 23-year-old Faizan's death during the 2020 riots. Faizan was allegedly assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem. The case was transferred to the CBI in 2024 by the Delhi High Court, leading to a revised chargesheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revised its chargesheet, dropping the murder charge against two Delhi Police constables tied to the death of 23-year-old Faizan, as seen in a viral video during the 2020 communal riots in Delhi.

Initially, the case was handed to the CBI in 2024 by the Delhi High Court, which ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team following a plea by Faizan's mother. The CBI has now charged Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav under IPC sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident from February 2020 reportedly involved Faizan and four other Muslim men being forced to sing the national anthem by police during riots that ensued due to a citizenship law dispute, leaving significant casualties. The court is reviewing the charges for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

