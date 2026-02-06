Two Arrested with Rs 2.28 Lakh Worth of Ganja in Navi Mumbai
Two individuals, Maqsood Ahmed Syed and Sitabai Santosh Ingle, were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly possessing 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.28 lakh. The arrest followed police interception in the Ulva area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source and potential distribution network of the contraband.
Navi Mumbai police have apprehended two individuals allegedly found with ganja valued at Rs 2.28 lakh. The arrest occurred after officers spotted a man and a woman behaving suspiciously in the Ulva area.
Upon inspection, the officers discovered 10 kg of ganja hidden within a bundle of clothes carried by the suspects. The arrested individuals, Maqsood Ahmed Syed and Sitabai Santosh Ingle, now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Authorities are currently delving deeper into the incident to trace the source of the drugs and explore whether the suspects are part of a larger trafficking network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
