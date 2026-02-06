Historic Accord: Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Established
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the signing of a tripartite agreement forming the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority as historic. The accord, signed by the Centre, Nagaland government, and Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, aims to boost development and growth in northeastern India's Eastern Nagaland region.
- Country:
- India
In a historic move, a tripartite agreement was signed on Thursday, establishing the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, a pivotal development reflecting the Indian government's commitment to peace and prosperity in the northeastern region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended this groundbreaking accord as a significant step towards progress for Eastern Nagaland.
The agreement, signed by the Centre, the Nagaland government, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, aims to address longstanding demands for greater autonomy. It promises to boost development under the new Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, benefiting the districts of Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.
According to an official statement, the establishment of this authority will come with the devolution of powers concerning 46 subjects, heralding a new era of opportunity and growth for Eastern Nagaland. The ceremony was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NMDC Empowers Bastar Youth with 100% Placement in Skill Development Initiative
Delhi govt orders probe into death of a motorcyclist after falling into pit dug by Jal Board: Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.
BJP Demands Release of MLA Development Funds Amidst Stalled Progress
Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: Security and Development in Focus
Ultimate goal cannot be results in an exam, but all-round development in life: PM Modi to students in Pariksha Pe Charcha.