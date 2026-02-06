Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Interrogates Key Accused
Former TDB administrative officer S Sreekumar was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Sabarimala gold loss incident. He is among those accused in the money laundering probe led by the Special Investigation Team. The investigation also involves questioning other suspects in the case.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate questioned former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officer S Sreekumar in connection with the money laundering aspect of the Sabarimala gold loss scandal, officials reported. Sreekumar is one of the key suspects in the investigation concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols.
The probe, spearheaded by the Special Investigation Team, involves the loss of gold plating from the idols when they were taken to Chennai. Sreekumar, who had previously received bail, was reportedly involved in signing documents linked to the transport and plating process.
The Enforcement Directorate has also summoned other individuals, including Unnikrishnan Potty, the primary suspect who was recently released on bail. The gold loss incident impacts multiple cases, each under the scrutiny of the SIT and now interwoven with the ED's money laundering investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
