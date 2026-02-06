China and Lithuania: Bridging the Diplomatic Divide

China has announced its openness to resume diplomatic discussions with Lithuania, following a period of strained relations initiated by Lithuania's allowance for Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy in Vilnius in 2021.

Inga Ruginienė, who took office as Lithuania's prime minister in September, is already making efforts to mend fractured ties with China. This initiative comes after the Lithuanian government's realization that their previous decisions regarding Taiwan were missteps in diplomatic strategy.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, noted that communication channels remain accessible and emphasized the importance of Lithuania taking substantive actions to reaffirm its commitment to the One-China principle, thereby paving the way to normalize relations. The diplomatic fallout led to the expulsion of Chinese diplomats from Lithuania and economic sanctions affecting Lithuanian banks.

