Kerala's Economic Tug-of-War: Rubber Relocation Tensions

Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (M) chairman, criticizes the Centre's alleged shift of rubber cultivation from Kerala to the northeastern states, accusing the BJP-led government of economically weakening the state. Despite financial blockades, the LDF government seeks alternative funds for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:35 IST
Jose K Mani
  • Country:
  • India

The political tension between the Kerala Congress (M) and the central government is escalating as Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani accuses the Centre of undermining Kerala's rubber economy. His comments were made during the 'Vikasana Munneta Jatha' reception.

Mani alleges that the BJP-led union government is attempting to economically weaken Kerala by strategically shifting rubber cultivation to the northeastern states. He claims this move is an undeclared economic blockade against the state.

Despite allegations of financial constraints, Mani insists that the LDF government continues to drive development through alternative financing like the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and efficient financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

