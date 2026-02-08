Kerala's Economic Tug-of-War: Rubber Relocation Tensions
Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (M) chairman, criticizes the Centre's alleged shift of rubber cultivation from Kerala to the northeastern states, accusing the BJP-led government of economically weakening the state. Despite financial blockades, the LDF government seeks alternative funds for development.
- Country:
- India
The political tension between the Kerala Congress (M) and the central government is escalating as Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani accuses the Centre of undermining Kerala's rubber economy. His comments were made during the 'Vikasana Munneta Jatha' reception.
Mani alleges that the BJP-led union government is attempting to economically weaken Kerala by strategically shifting rubber cultivation to the northeastern states. He claims this move is an undeclared economic blockade against the state.
Despite allegations of financial constraints, Mani insists that the LDF government continues to drive development through alternative financing like the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and efficient financial management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- rubber
- farmers
- economy
- Jose K Mani
- BJP
- development
- LDF
- northeastern
- KIIFB
ALSO READ
Nitin Nabin Lauds Modi's Trade Diplomacy, Celebrates BJP's Victory and E-Buses Launch
Supreme Court to Hear Plea of Ex-BJP Leader in Unnao Custodial Death Case
We are committed to development, peace and stability across entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN: PM Modi.
Congress Condemns BJP Over Controversial Assam Video
Nitin Nabin Ignites BJP's Kerela Campaign with Sabarimala Justice Promise