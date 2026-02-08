Kerala's Economic Tug-of-War: Rubber Relocation Tensions

The political tension between the Kerala Congress (M) and the central government is escalating as Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani accuses the Centre of undermining Kerala's rubber economy. His comments were made during the 'Vikasana Munneta Jatha' reception.

Mani alleges that the BJP-led union government is attempting to economically weaken Kerala by strategically shifting rubber cultivation to the northeastern states. He claims this move is an undeclared economic blockade against the state.

Despite allegations of financial constraints, Mani insists that the LDF government continues to drive development through alternative financing like the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and efficient financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)