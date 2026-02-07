Notorious Jewel Thief Captured in Delhi's Daring Heist Case
The Delhi Police arrested Lokesh Srivas, a notorious jewellery thief involved in 25 burglary cases across multiple states, including a massive 30 kg gold heist in Delhi. Srivas, known for targeting jewellery stores, was caught after a recent burglary in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Investigations are ongoing.
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Lokesh Srivas, an infamous jewellery thief linked to numerous high-profile burglaries across the country, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Srivas, also known as Golu, is accused of executing around 25 thefts in various states. He was detained in Delhi following specific tips about his whereabouts post a recent burglary in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The alleged mastermind behind a massive 30 kg gold jewellery heist in Delhi's Bhogal area in 2023, Srivas is believed to have operated across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Police investigations continue to uncover his complicity in other criminal cases and identify potential accomplices.
