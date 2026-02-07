SONA 2026 to Echo Mandela’s Address as Ramaphosa Sets National Direction

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on the evening of 12 February 2026, South Africans will once again witness a moment steeped in constitutional gravity and historical symbolism.

Parliament will convene a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces at Cape Town City Hall — the same venue where former President Nelson Mandela addressed the nation on 11 February 1990, just hours after his release from prison.

Scheduled for 19:00, SONA 2026 is expected to reach millions of citizens across the country, reaffirming its place as one of the most significant events on South Africa’s political calendar.

A Constitutional Event of National Accountability

More than a ceremonial tradition, SONA is a constitutional event convened under Section 42(5) of the Constitution.

It remains one of the rare occasions where the executive, legislature and judiciary gather under one roof, underscoring Parliament’s central role in democratic oversight and accountability.

SONA provides the President with the opportunity to reflect on the state of the nation across political, economic and social fronts, while setting out government’s programme of action for the year ahead.

Direct Link to Budget Priorities

The address also carries immediate fiscal implications.

Following SONA, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Budget Speech, after which individual departments will table their own expenditure plans.

Parliament, constitutionally mandated to exercise oversight over public finances, may accept, amend or reject departmental budgets to ensure alignment with the priorities announced by the President.

Members of Parliament will debate the address over two days, before President Ramaphosa responds and formally closes the debate.

SONA 2026 Arrives at a Turning Point for the 7th Administration

SONA 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for South Africa’s seventh administration, nearly a year after Cabinet adopted the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029 as the blueprint guiding government action.

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, said the MTDP aligns planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation across all spheres of government.

The plan is anchored on three interlinked strategic priorities:

Driving inclusive economic growth and job creation

Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living

Building a capable, ethical and developmental state

These priorities are informed by the Government of National Unity’s Statement of Intent, the National Development Plan Vision 2030, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Economic Gains Amid Persistent Structural Constraints

Government’s latest progress review reflects cautious improvement alongside entrenched challenges.

South Africa recorded 0.8% GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025 — the strongest quarterly performance since 2022.

Employment also showed signs of recovery, with 248,000 jobs added in the third quarter, lowering the unemployment rate to 31.9%.

However, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high at 58.5%, and logistics constraints continue to weigh heavily on growth.

Energy Stability a Major Breakthrough

Perhaps the most tangible achievement of the review period has been in energy reform.

More than 175 consecutive days without load shedding were recorded, while the Energy Availability Factor rose above 63%, reaching 70% on several days.

These gains have restored operational certainty for households and businesses, forming a key pillar of government’s reform narrative.

South Africa’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list further strengthened investor confidence, alongside the achievement of a primary budget surplus.

Operation Vulindlela and Structural Reform Acceleration

Structural reform is expected to feature prominently in SONA 2026, particularly through Operation Vulindlela — a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury aimed at unlocking faster and more inclusive growth.

Phase I focused on five key areas:

Electricity

Freight logistics

Water

Telecommunications

Visa systems

Phase II introduces new focus areas responding to evolving economic challenges while continuing reforms already underway.

Infrastructure and Industrial Momentum

Infrastructure investment continues to anchor government’s growth strategy.

Over R1 trillion has been set aside for public infrastructure over the medium term, supported by blended finance models designed to crowd in private capital.

Industrial policy has also secured new investments worth more than R44 billion, including:

R4.2 billion linked to BMW’s X3 plug-in hybrid launch

A battery minerals pipeline valued at around R40 billion

These developments position South Africa within emerging global clean-energy value chains.

Tourism has continued its recovery, with international arrivals reaching 7.6 million between January and September 2025, supported by visa reforms.

Yet project delays, procurement inefficiencies and municipal capacity constraints remain barriers to delivery.

Social Protection Remains Central to Poverty Relief

More than 19 million South Africans continue to receive social grants, cushioning vulnerable households from rising living costs.

Government has expanded food and nutrition programmes and strengthened services for survivors of gender-based violence.

In education, over 1.3 million children are enrolled in early childhood development programmes, and school sanitation projects are nearing completion, though declining mathematics enrolment remains a concern.

Health outcomes show progress, with HIV viral suppression at 96% and improved TB treatment success rates, alongside groundwork for National Health Insurance.

Despite these interventions, inequality remains entrenched, with the Gini coefficient still around 0.63.

Building a Capable and Ethical State

Strengthening state capability has become a defining priority of the 7th administration.

Lifestyle audits have been conducted for most senior managers, and the Public Service Commission Bill marks a milestone in professionalising the public service.

However, service delivery failures, municipal financial distress and unfunded mandates persist, prompting inter-ministerial support structures and a forthcoming White Paper on local government reform.

Crime and corruption remain major public concerns. While contact crimes have declined modestly and more than half of State Capture Commission recommendations have been implemented or substantially completed, violent crime and gender-based violence continue to weigh heavily.

The Meaning of SONA 2026

As President Ramaphosa prepares to address Parliament from Cape Town City Hall, the symbolism of the venue will resonate deeply.

It evokes the spirit of national renewal embodied in Mandela’s 1990 address, while reinforcing the enduring promise of democratic governance, constitutional accountability and collective progress.

SONA 2026 will not only reflect on the nation’s trajectory, but will serve as a defining moment for South Africa’s next chapter.