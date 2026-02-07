JP Nadda Calls on Graduates to Lead India’s Amrit Kaal Journey at Manav Rachna Convocation

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Friday addressed the Convocation Ceremony 2025–26 of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), urging graduating students to embrace values-driven leadership and contribute meaningfully to India’s development journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

Held with academic grandeur and enthusiasm, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of over 2,150 graduating students across disciplines, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic calendar.

Convocation Marks Beginning of Responsibility, Not Just Completion

Addressing students, parents, and faculty, Shri Nadda described the convocation as not merely the culmination of years of study, but the beginning of a new phase of responsibility toward the nation and society.

“This milestone has been achieved through perseverance, discipline and dedication,” he said, calling upon graduates to move forward guided by strong values, ethical conduct, and a commitment to public service.

Graduates Entering Second Phase of Amrit Kaal

Shri Nadda emphasized that the graduating cohort is privileged to begin their professional journeys during the second phase of Amrit Kaal, the transformative period leading up to 2047, when India aspires to become a fully developed nation.

He said this phase presents immense opportunities along with equally significant responsibilities, urging youth to become active contributors to national development.

Healthcare Transformation Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Highlighting the progress achieved over the last eleven years under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Minister pointed to the unprecedented expansion of India’s healthcare infrastructure.

He noted that the country now has 23 AIIMS institutions, compared to only 6 earlier, creating a nationwide network of state-of-the-art healthcare centres.

He added that India has made remarkable gains across key health indicators, covering maternal and child health, communicable diseases, and non-communicable disease management.

Key Health Indicators Show Major Improvement

Shri Nadda shared data reflecting India’s rapid progress:

Institutional deliveries increased from 78% to 89%

Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) declined at nearly three times the global average rate

Tuberculosis decline rate is twice the global average, with WHO acknowledging India’s progress

Malaria-related death prevalence reduced to 0.6%, despite India housing nearly one-sixth of the world’s population

Affordable Healthcare Through Ayushman Bharat

The Minister highlighted the sharp reduction in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, which has fallen from 62% to 39.4%.

He credited flagship initiatives such as:

Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Large-scale population screening programmes

These measures, he said, have made healthcare more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

Call for Quality and Scale in Service Delivery

Shri Nadda urged students, especially those entering healthcare and public service sectors, to maintain both quality and scale in delivering services to India’s vast population.

He also acknowledged the role of parents, faculty, institutional leadership and staff in shaping students’ academic success.

“Give Back to Society Selflessly”

Concluding his address, Shri Nadda exhorted graduates to always remember that society has enabled their success, and in return they must strive to serve society meaningfully and selflessly.

Manav Rachna Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, Chancellor of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) and Manav Rachna University (MRU), congratulated the graduating students and reiterated the institution’s focus on:

Academic excellence

Innovation-driven learning

Industry collaboration

Global exposure

He encouraged students to remain rooted in ethical values while pursuing professional excellence and societal impact.

Honoris Causa Degrees Awarded to Eminent Personalities

During the ceremony, Honoris Causa degrees were conferred on distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions, including:

Justice Gita Mittal (MRU)

Ms. Shreyasi Singh, Sports Minister of Bihar (MRIIRS)

Dr. Anil Kumar J. Nayak, National President, Indian Medical Association (MRIIRS)

H.E. Dr. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism, Republic of Malta (MRIIRS)

2,150 Students Receive Degrees Across Disciplines

A total of 2,150 students from engineering, management, law, education, sciences and healthcare were awarded degrees, including:

521 undergraduate students

58 postgraduate students

11 doctoral scholars

Meritorious students were also honoured with gold medals and academic awards for exemplary performance.

Senior dignitaries, faculty members, parents, and graduating students attended the ceremony.