Ladakh on the Brink: Statehood Discussions and Tourism Revival

Following a High Powered Committee meeting on Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed optimism about future talks on the region's statehood status. Meanwhile, Ladakh's tourism sector sees potential growth, with several initiatives being launched to promote cultural heritage and attract visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:33 IST
Days after the High Powered Committee's meeting on Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta voiced optimism regarding the outcome. The government plans further dialogue within the next 20 days, amid demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status from regional groups like the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Despite a budget cut in the Union Budget 2026-27, Gupta appreciated the center's support and highlighted ongoing infrastructural developments in Ladakh. Road connectivity, education, and healthcare remain focal points in the region's development strategy, according to Gupta.

On tourism, efforts to develop Ladakh as a cultural destination continue. Initiatives include promoting ancient monasteries, establishing cable car projects, and fostering winter tourism. These measures aim to enhance Ladakh's appeal while encouraging deeper exploration by visitors, aligning with the larger goal of economic rejuvenation.

