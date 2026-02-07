Family Ties Turn Fatal: Nephew's Grisly Murder Solved
A man and his wife in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for abducting and killing their 10-year-old nephew, Abhishek Kumar Prajapati. The crime, driven by bitterness over being childless, ended with the boy's body being found in the Sarayu river. Both are now in custody.
A chilling family drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of a couple charged with the horrific murder of their 10-year-old nephew, Abhishek Kumar Prajapati. The boy's disappearance on January 25 from the Sehatawar area led to a tragic discovery.
Authorities found Abhishek's body in the Sarayu river near Bhoj Chhapra village days later. With motives rooted in resentment over childlessness, the uncle, Ganesh Prajapati, and aunt, Amrita Devi, allegedly decided to take drastic measures.
Through investigation and confessions, law enforcement pieced together the crime, involving a fatal blow with a brick before the boy was disposed of in the river. The pair were apprehended while attempting a getaway and have since been remanded in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
