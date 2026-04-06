Crackdown on GST Fraud: Meerut Police Arrest Key Accused
Meerut police have arrested a key member of a gang involved in a multi-crore GST fraud. The gang generated fake invoices using fictitious firms, resulting in a revenue loss of approximately Rs 17 crore. Investigators uncovered the use of fake IDs to evade taxes, and efforts are underway to capture other accomplices.
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- India
In a significant breakthrough, police in Meerut district have apprehended a crucial member of a gang implicated in a multi-crore GST fraud scheme, according to officials.
The gang reportedly exploited fake invoices through fictitious firms to illegally acquire input tax credit (ITC), resulting in a revenue loss of around Rs 17 crore to the government, police disclosed on Sunday.
With a focus on evasion through manipulated e-way bills, the group allegedly set up companies using forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. Upon reliable intelligence, police arrested Wasim Akram, alias Monu, 38, from Ghaziabad. During questioning, Akram admitted to committing fraud with fake firms alongside his accomplices, and efforts continue to capture others involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)