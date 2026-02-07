Rajasthan's Digital Leap: Sharma Champions Accurate Census 2027
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the importance of accurate data collection for Census 2027, describing it as crucial for development planning and welfare schemes. He advocates for error-free data and digital technology integration, highlighting the census's role in infrastructure development and resource distribution.
In a virtual state-level training conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the critical role of accurate census data for 2027 in driving development planning and implementing welfare schemes. Describing the effort as a national duty, Sharma urged officials to ensure the precision of the data collected.
The chief minister emphasized that the first phase, including house listing and housing enumeration, is pivotal for the success of population enumeration. Highlighting its constitutional importance, he noted how the census provides key insights into infrastructure needs across Rajasthan.
He announced the integration of digital technology in census operations for the first time and introduced self-enumeration. Sharma instructed officials to focus on intensive personnel training and public awareness, ensuring high-quality data collection and active citizen participation.
