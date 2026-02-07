Left Menu

Development Priorities Set for Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu Urges Action

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Shimla and Kangra legislators to discuss development priorities for 2026-27. He urged timely submission of priorities to be included in the budget. Various MLAs raised issues such as road repair, healthcare improvements, and combating illegal mining, emphasizing the need for swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:49 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a crucial meeting with legislators from Shimla and Kangra to outline development priorities for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Mr. Sukhu emphasized the urgency of submitting the legislators' priorities promptly to integrate them into the upcoming budget, while also addressing state government initiatives like the ''Chitta-Free Himachal'' campaign.

Key issues raised include road repairs, healthcare improvements, illegal mining, and monsoon compensation, showcasing the diverse challenges facing these regions and the imperative for effective governmental responses.

