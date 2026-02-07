Development Priorities Set for Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu Urges Action

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a crucial meeting with legislators from Shimla and Kangra to outline development priorities for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Mr. Sukhu emphasized the urgency of submitting the legislators' priorities promptly to integrate them into the upcoming budget, while also addressing state government initiatives like the ''Chitta-Free Himachal'' campaign.

Key issues raised include road repairs, healthcare improvements, illegal mining, and monsoon compensation, showcasing the diverse challenges facing these regions and the imperative for effective governmental responses.

