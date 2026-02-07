Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case Data

A fire at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory damaged the computer forensic lab and other facilities. Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short-circuit as the cause. Concerns have been raised about potential loss of data related to high-profile cases, with calls for a government statement on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory on Saturday, damaging computer systems and other facilities, officials reported.

Though the blaze caused significant damage, most case materials remained intact, according to Director Shikha Goel. Authorities suspect an electrical short-circuit but are conducting further investigations.

This incident has raised concerns about the loss of critical data related to high-profile cases. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the state government for a statement addressing the potential impact on ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

