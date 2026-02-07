Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case Data

A fire erupted in the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory on Saturday, damaging computer systems and other facilities, officials reported.

Though the blaze caused significant damage, most case materials remained intact, according to Director Shikha Goel. Authorities suspect an electrical short-circuit but are conducting further investigations.

This incident has raised concerns about the loss of critical data related to high-profile cases. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the state government for a statement addressing the potential impact on ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)