Jack Lang Faces Scrutiny Amid Epstein-Linked Financial Investigation

The French Financial Prosecutor's Office has initiated a probe into ex-culture minister Jack Lang and his daughter Caroline on charges of 'aggravated tax fraud laundering'. The investigation comes on the heels of files outlining Lang's communications with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, from 2012 to 2019.

The exposure of these files by the U.S. Department of Justice has prompted calls for Lang's resignation as president of the Arab World Institute. Lang addressed the issue on X, expressing calmness over the investigation and confidence in clearing his name from unfounded accusations.

Caroline Lang stepped down from her role as head of France's Independent Production Union after her involvement with Epstein emerged. The investigation underscores a broader global focus on Epstein's influential network, involving notable figures such as Britain's Prince Andrew and the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

