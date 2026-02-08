Uttar Pradesh Takes the Lead in Battling Cybercrime with Swift Intervention
Uttar Pradesh has improved its cyber fraud response, ranking third in seized defrauded money in India. Prompt reporting and police intervention, particularly during the 'golden hour,' have been crucial. Enhanced coordination, dedicated cyber cells, and awareness campaigns have significantly bolstered the state's cybercrime management.
A 70-year-old retired bank employee in Lucknow found himself trapped in a six-hour "digital arrest" orchestrated by cyber fraudsters impersonating CBI officers in January. Thanks to timely reporting and decisive police action, Inderjeet Singh successfully avoided any financial loss.
Police emphasize the critical nature of the "golden hour" in preventing cyber fraud, which has bolstered Uttar Pradesh's ranking to third place nationwide for freezing defrauded money. This marks significant progress from its 24th position the previous year.
Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna highlights enhanced coordination between police, banks, and payment gateways as pivotal. A 30-seater cyber helpline was inaugurated in Lucknow, doubling call capacity, with personnel receiving advanced training to tackle cybercrime effectively.
