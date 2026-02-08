Zelenskiy Targets Foreign Companies in New Sanction Effort

In a decisive move to curb Russia's military capabilities, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared new sanctions on several foreign manufacturers. The sanctions target those supplying critical components for Russian drones and missiles—often through sanctions loopholes.

Zelenskiy emphasized the difficulty of producing such weaponry without these key foreign parts, underscoring the role these companies play in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We are implementing sanctions specifically against these foreign component suppliers, as well as missile and drone manufacturers," Zelenskiy stated on X, highlighting the urgency of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)